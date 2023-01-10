Local bourse is weaker as a rally that sent the all share to a record high on Monday has run out of steam
Asos faces a potential shareholder rebellion at its annual meeting on Wednesday
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says it is necessary as some members might leave, including secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Apple’s iPhones are mainly assembled by Taiwanese manufacturing giants such as Wistron and Foxconn
If the number of poor falls quickly, few of us will mope about a billionaire buying an extra yacht
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Families evacuated from border settlement after houses develop cracks
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Thirty years ago the fast-food icon changed the country with meat, bread and potatoes. Until Putin invaded Ukraine
The national energy crisis committee, set up about six months ago to push through a plan to end power cuts, aims to significantly cut red tape, a senior official in the presidency has said.
Bureaucracy can hold up the construction of renewable energy generation projects by up to 1,000 days...
Knives out for energy red tape, says crisis committee
Crisis committee tackles permit process, which delays building of renewable energy projects
