National

Knives out for energy red tape, says crisis committee

Crisis committee tackles permit process, which delays building of renewable energy projects

BL Premium
10 January 2023 - 05:03 Denene Erasmus

The national energy crisis committee, set up about six months ago to push through a plan to end power cuts, aims to significantly cut red tape, a senior official in the presidency has said.

Bureaucracy can hold up the construction of renewable energy generation projects by up to 1,000 days...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.