How about a New Year’s resolution for the government? Let’s stop waiting for a miracle fix at Eskom, and instead find ways to help producers and households deal with its decline. That would need prioritisation of decisive action over endless internal wrangling. And we would all have to lose our nostalgia for the days when Eskom actually worked.
Eskom’s endless breakdowns reflect the fact that SA’s old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose. The technology and the economy have moved on. The key question, then, is how we can accelerate the transition to a more functional system. Instead, the government has cursed us with policy deadlocks combined with blind trust in Eskom’s ability to heal itself...
NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom
The technology and economy have moved on, and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
