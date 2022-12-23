Eskom will try to keep lights on for Christmas Day

Trade is extremely thin ahead of the Christmas long weekend
While making no promises, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer told journalists on Friday that the utility would endeavour to let South Africans celebrate at least part of Christmas Day free from load-shedding.
Any reprieve from the power cuts will, however, be brief as a number of “significant challenges” continue to plague its generation fleet...
