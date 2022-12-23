National

Eskom will try to keep lights on for Christmas Day

While making no promises Eskom hopes to keep the lights on for ‘part’ of Christmas Day

23 December 2022 - 16:32 Denene Erasmus

While making no promises, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer told journalists on Friday that the utility would endeavour to let South Africans celebrate at least part of Christmas Day free from load-shedding.

Any reprieve from the power cuts will, however, be brief as a number of “significant challenges” continue to plague its generation fleet...

