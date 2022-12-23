Load-shedding forces food producers to bring in more generators

Local currency has notched up gains every day since the president was re-elected to lead the ANC
There is leadership in SA that has the vision, creativity and resolve to move the country forward, and if South Africans embrace a future that sees it at the centre of Africa’s renaissance, that ...
A statement says it is in recess until late January and cannot receive the papers
Stan Mathabatha is expected to come under heavy fire over his failed attempt to ditch Cyril Ramaphosa
The need for more reliable sources of energy adds to costs, which are difficult to pass on to consumers
The weakening of the rand against the US dollar, continued electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the outlook for the holiday season in terms of travel and accommodation and consumer spending
Thousands could be laid off as deals dwindle and economic gloom takes hold, say recruiters and compensation experts
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Food producers are having to become increasingly self-reliant as Eskom plunges the country into higher levels of load-shedding.
American multinational food, snack and beverage corporation PepsiCo, which bought Pioneer Foods in 2019, has had to increase the number of generators at its mills due to power interruptions of stage 5 and 6. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Load-shedding forces food producers to bring in more generators
The need for more reliable sources of energy adds to costs, which are difficult to pass on to consumers
Food producers are having to become increasingly self-reliant as Eskom plunges the country into higher levels of load-shedding.
American multinational food, snack and beverage corporation PepsiCo, which bought Pioneer Foods in 2019, has had to increase the number of generators at its mills due to power interruptions of stage 5 and 6. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.