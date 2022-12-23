Companies

Load-shedding forces food producers to bring in more generators

The need for more reliable sources of energy adds to costs, which are difficult to pass on to consumers

23 December 2022 - 07:00 Katharine Child

Food producers are having to become increasingly self-reliant as Eskom plunges the country into higher levels of load-shedding. 

American multinational food, snack and beverage corporation PepsiCo, which bought Pioneer Foods in 2019, has had to increase the number of generators at its mills due to power interruptions of stage 5 and 6. ..

