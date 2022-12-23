National

Load-shedding kills Cape Town Jazz Festival 2023

Unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges also affected the organisers’ planning and the festival has been moved to February 2024

BL Premium
23 December 2022 - 11:27 Nico Gous

Load-shedding has claimed its latest victim: the 2023 Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF).

The organisers said in a statement on Friday the event, which was scheduled to take place on March 17-18 2023, would now be moved to 2024 due to several reasons, including “uncertainties around the future of load-shedding”...

