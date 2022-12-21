Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom boss says load-shedding threatens SA’s mobile networks

Telecom operators forced to divert funds earmarked for expansion and improving service quality to cover additional fuel and manpower costs just to keep networks operational during blackouts

21 December 2022 - 14:02 Mudiwa Gavaza

Vodacom boss Shameel Joosub has joined other telecom operators warning the government of the dangers of escalating power outages in the country.

Joosub said if not curtailed the power crisis threatens the security and availability of communications services in SA. ..

