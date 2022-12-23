Farmers call for a bigger fuel rebate amid relentless power crisis

Trade is extremely thin ahead of the Christmas long weekend
A lethargic SA could invite heavy penalties under a new mechanism to stop dumping of dirty industry outside Europe
While making no promises Eskom hopes to keep the lights on for ‘part’ of Christmas Day
People will try to undermine the gravitas of this decision, he says after resigning from the party that expelled him
The two wholly owned businesses, which rely on Tongaat for support, are in financial distress
We see adoption of mobile devices and data as essential in order to give people better access to health, education and trade
Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA
Inflation slows and consumer spending almost unchanged in November
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Industry body Agri SA has called on the government to hike the rebate or refund on fuel to cushion farmers, who are now heavily reliant on generators to remain in business amid the crippling load-shedding crisis.
The agriculture industry, which contributes about 3% to GDP and is responsible for almost 900,000 jobs, has been one of the hardest hit by the biggest ever power crisis, which is choking Africa’s most industrialised economy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Farmers call for a bigger fuel rebate amid relentless power crisis
Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA
Industry body Agri SA has called on the government to hike the rebate or refund on fuel to cushion farmers, who are now heavily reliant on generators to remain in business amid the crippling load-shedding crisis.
The agriculture industry, which contributes about 3% to GDP and is responsible for almost 900,000 jobs, has been one of the hardest hit by the biggest ever power crisis, which is choking Africa’s most industrialised economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.