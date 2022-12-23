National

Farmers call for a bigger fuel rebate amid relentless power crisis

Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA

23 December 2022 - 15:14 Bekezela Phakathi

Industry body Agri SA has called on the government to hike the rebate or refund on fuel to cushion farmers, who are now heavily reliant on generators to remain in business amid the crippling load-shedding crisis.

The agriculture industry, which contributes about 3% to GDP and is responsible for almost 900,000 jobs, has been one of the hardest hit by the biggest ever power crisis, which is choking Africa’s most industrialised economy...

