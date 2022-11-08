Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
A Transnet train carrying coal for export derailed on Tuesday on its way to the Richards Bay port, the state-owned logistics company said.
No injuries were reported and response teams were on their way to the site, Transnet said in a statement.
Transnet did not say how much coal the train was carrying.
SA’s coal exports to Europe have surged this year after a EU ban on imports of the fossil fuel from Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine in February.
SA’s mineral exports have, however, been hobbled by Transnet's underperformance, blamed on a shortage of locomotives, poor maintenance, copper cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure. Transnet says rampant cable theft increases the risk of derailments.
Reuters
Transnet says train carrying coal for export has derailed
Transnet has not said how much coal the train was carrying
