Transnet says train carrying coal for export has derailed

Transnet has not said how much coal the train was carrying

08 November 2022 - 15:27 Nelson Banya
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK

A Transnet train carrying coal for export derailed on Tuesday on its way to the Richards Bay port, the state-owned logistics company said.

No injuries were reported and response teams were on their way to the site, Transnet said in a statement.

Transnet did not say how much coal the train was carrying.

SA’s coal exports to Europe have surged this year after a EU ban on imports of the fossil fuel from Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

SA’s mineral exports have, however, been hobbled by Transnet's underperformance, blamed on a shortage of locomotives, poor maintenance, copper cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure. Transnet says rampant cable theft increases the risk of derailments.

WATCH: SOEs no longer forced to use 100% black-owned suppliers

Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
17 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: No quick fix for the cancer of crime

Criminality is a serious illness that’s taken hold of our country and will not let go unless it is forcefully expunged
1 day ago
