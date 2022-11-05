×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA once led Africa in agribusiness but has drifted from that path

The challenges facing Eastern Cape agribusinesses are driving away investment

BL Premium
05 November 2022 - 09:29

The challenges agriculture and agribusiness stakeholders face are the same across SA. I recently spent time with agribusinesses and farmers in the Eastern Cape, along with colleagues at the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz).

The Eastern Cape is an important agricultural province, accounting for about 6% of the sector's annual gross value added, roughly the same as Limpopo, North West and Gauteng...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.