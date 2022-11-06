×

Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: No quick fix for the cancer of crime

Criminality is a serious illness that’s taken hold of our country and will not let go unless it is forcefully expunged

06 November 2022 - 16:58 Busisiwe Mavuso

Should all of chief justice Raymond Zondo’s recommendations to prevent corruption and a recurrence of state capture somehow be implemented tomorrow, they will have little effect if we don’t also address wider issues of criminality that have increased alarmingly in recent years, particularly organised crime.

To do that, the corrupt elements in our law enforcement agencies that are complicit in the mafia-type operations that are so deeply entrenched in SA must be expunged from the system...

