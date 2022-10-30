MICHAEL AVERY: Ditch policies that enable SOE decline and graft

Disappointing results and dim outlooks from major US tech companies weighed on global stocks
Countless good people have been lost to the continent for fear of mistreatment, abuse, violence and intolerance
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
With carefully made desalinated mudbricks, archaeologists are repairing the Ruins of Babylon - a Unesco World Heritage site
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
With the bond market giving finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s second medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) a nod of approval, one might be forgiven for thinking we’ve managed to avoid the fiscal cliff — especially seeing as the projection now is for a primary budget surplus (the difference between total revenue and noninterest expenditure) of 0.7% of GDP in 2023/2024.
Gross debt is now projected to stabilise at 71.4% of GDP in 2022/2023 — quicker than previously expected. But credibility risks remain largely in the political economy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Ditch policies that enable SOE decline and graft
Too many systemically important enterprises hold Treasury to ransom when it comes to contingent liabilities
With the bond market giving finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s second medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) a nod of approval, one might be forgiven for thinking we’ve managed to avoid the fiscal cliff — especially seeing as the projection now is for a primary budget surplus (the difference between total revenue and noninterest expenditure) of 0.7% of GDP in 2023/2024.
Gross debt is now projected to stabilise at 71.4% of GDP in 2022/2023 — quicker than previously expected. But credibility risks remain largely in the political economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.