Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Bellwether Clicks is pricey, but it’s still hugely popular

Investors are willing to pay a premium for a company that has proved its resilience in the face of just about any economic cycle

08 November 2022 - 15:22 CHRIS GILMOUR

Clicks remains the most highly rated share in the food and drug retailers category of the JSE, with a PE ratio of just under 30. Only Dis-Chem, another pharmacy-orientated retailer comes close. For many years investors have been prepared to buy Clocks shares and sit on them; they love its resilience in the face of virtually any economic cycle, coupled with it being a fairly easy company understand conceptually. It consists of a retail side and a distribution side and the two complement each other well.

For the year to end-August, group turnover rose 6% and retail turnover 11.7%, while UPD (United Pharmaceutical Distributors), the pharmaceutical distribution side of the business, experienced a 2.6% drop from a high base in 2021. UPD had an especially high base of comparison in 2021 in the hospital business because of a high number of hospital admissions in the wake of Covid-19. While its wholesale market share declined slightly, to 28.8% from 31.1%, the group’s operating margi...

