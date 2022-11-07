×

WATCH: SOEs no longer forced to use 100% black-owned suppliers

Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole

07 November 2022 - 22:51
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana speaks during his medium term budget policy statement in Cape Town on October 26 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana speaks during his medium term budget policy statement in Cape Town on October 26 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Business Day TV speaks to Khaya Sithole about finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement that companies no longer need to be BEE compliant to bid for business at state-owned enterprises (SOE) such as Eskom, Prasa and Transnet.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

