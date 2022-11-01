×

Opinion / Columnists

MAMOKETE LIJANE: The fiscal outlook is as precarious as a house of cards

BL Premium
01 November 2022 - 18:15 Mamokete Lijane

In a discussion about the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) with a large bond investor last week, we lamented the fragility of SA’s fiscal policy framework.

The weaknesses in central government finances — summarised as high borrowing and debt levels — have been well discussed. However, the difficulties in the state more broadly, including in the provinces, municipalities and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), add a frightening “house of cards” dimension to the fiscal outlook...

