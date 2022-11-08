Proposed loan for City of Joburg elicits anger from minority parties

Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Multilateral development banks need to be reformed to meet the needs of developing economies for climate resilience
The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF
Working capital needs of Australian subsidiary have become ‘urgent’
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
Political tension rises after failed bid to assassinate the former prime minister
Manager expects ‘something special’ in last 16 match of the Champions League
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
Minority opposition parties in the City of Johannesburg have vowed to to oppose a motion seeking approval for a R2bn Development Bank of SA (DBSA) loan.
The DA-led multiparty government intends to table the motion at the council meeting on Friday.
The African Transformation Movement (ATM), Congress of the People (COPE), Al-Jama, United Independent Movement (UIM) and Pan African Congress (PAC) — collectively known as the minority opposition block — criticised the multiparty government’s handling of the city’s finances. They accused it of single-handedly destabilising the city’s coffers.
Adviser to the minority parties Kevin Reddy (UIM) said a request for a R2bn loan was unheard of and indicative of the city's financial woes.
“The city never requires short-term loans. Even when the ANC-led administration took out loans, they were project based and long-term. Now, there is no project announced to justify this loan. Instead, it appears to be a quick fix to pay for the immediate financial obligations, such as salaries,” Reddy said.
Minority parties said in May, when the budget was tabled by finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Julie Suddaby, that they had not supported it.
“The initial budget they tabled was biased towards the affluent areas of the city and did not prioritise the disadvantaged residents, which is what led to us rejecting that budget. Now that they are in a financial crisis, what makes them think we, the alleged ‘corrupt cabal’, will support their motion to get a loan to fix their mess?” Reddy said.
According to the minority opposition, the city has accrued debt of R22bn and is owed in excess of R40bn by businesses and residents in the city.
The minority opposition also expressed concern that a motion for approval by council for an additional loan was being tabled, despite the city’s not having a debt recovery plan, revenue-strengthening proposals or an advancement in debt-collection measures.
This loan is intended to be paid back to the DBSA by June 30 2023 and is subject to a fluctuating interest rate.
Another issue raised was the public spat between mayor Mpho Phalatse and speaker Colleen Makhubele.
The ATM’s Lubabalo Magwentshu said: “It is an ugly sight for our residents, whose main concern is service delivery, to be witnessing elected officials lambasting each other in public like this.”
Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence on September 28, which was later reversed by a court judgment.
Makhubele confirmed another motion of no confidence would be tabled against Phalatse on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Proposed loan for City of Joburg elicits anger from minority parties
The DA-led multiparty government is seeking approval for a R2bn Development Bank of SA loan
Minority opposition parties in the City of Johannesburg have vowed to to oppose a motion seeking approval for a R2bn Development Bank of SA (DBSA) loan.
The DA-led multiparty government intends to table the motion at the council meeting on Friday.
The African Transformation Movement (ATM), Congress of the People (COPE), Al-Jama, United Independent Movement (UIM) and Pan African Congress (PAC) — collectively known as the minority opposition block — criticised the multiparty government’s handling of the city’s finances. They accused it of single-handedly destabilising the city’s coffers.
Adviser to the minority parties Kevin Reddy (UIM) said a request for a R2bn loan was unheard of and indicative of the city's financial woes.
“The city never requires short-term loans. Even when the ANC-led administration took out loans, they were project based and long-term. Now, there is no project announced to justify this loan. Instead, it appears to be a quick fix to pay for the immediate financial obligations, such as salaries,” Reddy said.
Minority parties said in May, when the budget was tabled by finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Julie Suddaby, that they had not supported it.
“The initial budget they tabled was biased towards the affluent areas of the city and did not prioritise the disadvantaged residents, which is what led to us rejecting that budget. Now that they are in a financial crisis, what makes them think we, the alleged ‘corrupt cabal’, will support their motion to get a loan to fix their mess?” Reddy said.
According to the minority opposition, the city has accrued debt of R22bn and is owed in excess of R40bn by businesses and residents in the city.
The minority opposition also expressed concern that a motion for approval by council for an additional loan was being tabled, despite the city’s not having a debt recovery plan, revenue-strengthening proposals or an advancement in debt-collection measures.
This loan is intended to be paid back to the DBSA by June 30 2023 and is subject to a fluctuating interest rate.
Another issue raised was the public spat between mayor Mpho Phalatse and speaker Colleen Makhubele.
The ATM’s Lubabalo Magwentshu said: “It is an ugly sight for our residents, whose main concern is service delivery, to be witnessing elected officials lambasting each other in public like this.”
Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence on September 28, which was later reversed by a court judgment.
Makhubele confirmed another motion of no confidence would be tabled against Phalatse on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Local government is spiralling downwards, says Salga
Gauteng government says Joburg and Ekurhuleni R2bn in the red
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Joburg scrambles for funding amid a cash flow crisis
Phalatse safe as Joburg speaker withdraws no-confidence vote
How to keep power-hungry parties at bay
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.