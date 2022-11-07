×

National

Gauteng government says Joburg and Ekurhuleni R2bn in the red

Sad state of finances of two leading Gauteng metros revealed

07 November 2022 - 23:44 Luyolo Mkentane

The Gauteng government on Monday gave a clearer picture of the sad state of finances of two leading metros in the province, saying they were in the red by more than R2bn by September.

Ngoato Phadime, the back-to-basics co-ordinator in the provincial department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, told a SA Local Government Association (Salga) provincial meeting in Tshwane that the Johannesburg metro alone had eroded an opening balance of R409.4m at the beginning of September to a negative balance of R835.5m...

