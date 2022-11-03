×

How to keep power-hungry parties at bay

Governance ructions in Joburg and Ekurhuleni expose the problems with political coalitions in South Africa — and how they disadvantage the citizens they are meant to serve. But there are ways to temper parties’ push for power at any cost

03 November 2022 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

One year after the 2021 local government elections ushered in coalition governments across the country, South African  political parties have placed the needs of citizens last in their scramble for power. 

In the wake of the 2021 elections, five of South Africa’s eight metros were headed by coalition governments. But things are rapidly falling apart...

