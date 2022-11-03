Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Of dumped cars, delayed policy, misplaced resentment and playing second fiddle to a warzone
Naspers and Prosus shareholders won’t quickly recover hundreds of billions in value lost over the past two years
Fifteen years ago, SA’s blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, or quit the industry. And more casualties could follow
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
One year after the 2021 local government elections ushered in coalition governments across the country, South African political parties have placed the needs of citizens last in their scramble for power.
In the wake of the 2021 elections, five of South Africa’s eight metros were headed by coalition governments. But things are rapidly falling apart...
How to keep power-hungry parties at bay
Governance ructions in Joburg and Ekurhuleni expose the problems with political coalitions in South Africa — and how they disadvantage the citizens they are meant to serve. But there are ways to temper parties’ push for power at any cost
