National

No need for a feasibility study on Postbank, says deputy minister

Parliament’s legal services unit has backed the department after the DA called for a postponement

08 November 2022 - 18:29 Bekezela Phakathi

The government has shot down calls by the opposition for a feasibility study to be conducted before establishing the Postbank as a fully fledged bank.

“Legally, there is no such a requirement [for a feasibility study] for this [Postbank] amendment bill. This has been our engagement with the chief state law adviser ... we are confident the parliamentary legal services will come to the same conclusion as us,” deputy communications & digital technologies minister Philly Mapulane told MPs on Tuesday...

