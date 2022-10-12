Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
Cyril Ramaphosa’s office received a corrected version of the report on Wednesday, after inquiry chair Raymond Zondo got a court order allowing him to make changes
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Maritime services group shares rise to a record high on the news
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Report says this type of work offers a number of benefits and is favoured by employees across the world
Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says allies need to scale up defence systems to help the country
ICC T20 team selection will require feel, balance, insight and luck
A total of 9,829 units were shipped to more than a 100 global markets in September 2022
As the October 26 medium-term budget policy statement approaches, there’s a stack of things that need to get sorted.
Does the National Treasury pay the R3.5bn into SAA called for by its business rescue process? Does it take on any of Eskom’s debt? Can it do either without putting at risk the slow process of fiscal consolidation that has begun slowly to reverse the international debt ratings downgrades we suffered as a result of the Zuma years? ..
PETER BRUCE: Post Office being roasted to ash under Ntshavheni’s watch
