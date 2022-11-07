×

Sassa payment problems fixed, Postbank says

07 November 2022 - 19:23 Garth Theunissen

Postbank says glitches that hampered SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payments from Saturday have been resolved.

The state-run lender that forms part of the Post Office said in a statement on Monday that social grant recipients could now use their Sassa gold cards to collect their money at ATMs and retailers nationwide. Ironically, Postbank had advised Sassa users on November 3 to collect their money at retailers and ATMs after systems glitches hit over-the-counter withdrawals at Post Office outlets...

