National

Postbank gets strong backing for full licence

Banking Association South Africa, Financial Sector Conduct Authority and Cosatu agree on need to expand financial inclusion and competition in the industry

25 October 2022 - 15:57 Bekezela Phakathi

The banking industry, the financial sector’s regulator and Cosatu on Tuesday all gave their backing for the establishment of Postbank as a fully fledged bank, saying it would help create a more competitive sector.

“Our members support a competitive banking industry. We are therefore supportive of any new bank entering the industry that is registered with, and regulated by, the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank,” Mark Brits, a senior general manager at the Banking Association South Africa [Basa], said in a written submission to parliament...

