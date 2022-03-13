Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Post office and Postbank bills will change postal and financial services Amendments are long overdue and give strong policy signals on what a future post office might look like B L Premium

The statement after the cabinet meeting on March 9 gave an update on two bills — the SA Post Office Amendment Bill and the SA Postbank Amendment Bill — that might have a lasting impact on postal and financial services, as well as e-commerce and logistics services.

In the case of the SA Post Office (Sapo), the amendments “enable (it) to take advantage of the technological developments in its environment”. These involve integrated logistics, e-commerce and positioning itself as a digital hub for businesses and communities...