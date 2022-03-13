AYABONGA CAWE: Post office and Postbank bills will change postal and financial services
Amendments are long overdue and give strong policy signals on what a future post office might look like
13 March 2022 - 17:02
The statement after the cabinet meeting on March 9 gave an update on two bills — the SA Post Office Amendment Bill and the SA Postbank Amendment Bill — that might have a lasting impact on postal and financial services, as well as e-commerce and logistics services.
In the case of the SA Post Office (Sapo), the amendments “enable (it) to take advantage of the technological developments in its environment”. These involve integrated logistics, e-commerce and positioning itself as a digital hub for businesses and communities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now