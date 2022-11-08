Businesses can buy a seat at the president’s table for about R95,000

The latest US inflation reading due on Thursday will also be closely watched
Roman land reform dealt with agrarian problems, many of which are still present in contemporary societies, including SA
The presidential gala dinner is a way to encourage contact between the government, the ANC and business, says the party
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
The credit will be used to refinance its syndicated loan facilities from 2018
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
Social unrest stirs huge increase in use of apps to both dodge authorities and track down dissenters
‘It’s a football club for Muslim women to come and feel free and relaxed and be able to play in their attire,’ Kamara Davis says
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
Those wishing to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s presidential gala dinner will have to fork out between R95,000 and R200,000.
The ANC’s Progressive Business Forum (PBF) has organised the December 15 event at Nasrec in Johannesburg ahead of the party’s national elective conference.
What is the forum about?
According to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, the PBF is “mandated to promote and enhance liaison between the government, the ANC and business”.
Mashatile said the PBF is the “locus of the social compact with business”, rooted in the commitment of the ANC to uphold the covenant made by the late former president Nelson Mandela.
He also cited Ramaphosa’s February 2020 state of the nation address, when the president said: “Let us frankly admit that the government cannot solve our economic challenges alone.”
“With these words, the president invites business to partner with the ANC government, united to confront the realities of the present day SA and to resolve them by ‘placing the economy on a path of inclusive growth’,” said Mashatile.
“I encourage all entrepreneurs, business representatives and people of SA to become part of the social compact with business, to resolve the challenges of our country together and to ensure that we harness our greatest strengths for the future we can achieve.”
How much is a seat at the table?
Attendees each would have to fork out R95,000 for the gold package, R165,000 for the platinum package and R200,000 for the titanium package
Other packages, according to the Ticketpro website, are:
Titanium package: R1,200,000 per table
Platinum package: R990,000 per table
Gold package: R760,000 per table (three available):
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Businesses can buy a seat at the president’s table for about R95,000
The presidential gala dinner is a way to encourage contact between the government, the ANC and business, says the party
Those wishing to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s presidential gala dinner will have to fork out between R95,000 and R200,000.
The ANC’s Progressive Business Forum (PBF) has organised the December 15 event at Nasrec in Johannesburg ahead of the party’s national elective conference.
What is the forum about?
According to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, the PBF is “mandated to promote and enhance liaison between the government, the ANC and business”.
Mashatile said the PBF is the “locus of the social compact with business”, rooted in the commitment of the ANC to uphold the covenant made by the late former president Nelson Mandela.
He also cited Ramaphosa’s February 2020 state of the nation address, when the president said: “Let us frankly admit that the government cannot solve our economic challenges alone.”
“With these words, the president invites business to partner with the ANC government, united to confront the realities of the present day SA and to resolve them by ‘placing the economy on a path of inclusive growth’,” said Mashatile.
“I encourage all entrepreneurs, business representatives and people of SA to become part of the social compact with business, to resolve the challenges of our country together and to ensure that we harness our greatest strengths for the future we can achieve.”
How much is a seat at the table?
Attendees each would have to fork out R95,000 for the gold package, R165,000 for the platinum package and R200,000 for the titanium package
Other packages, according to the Ticketpro website, are:
Titanium package: R1,200,000 per table
Platinum package: R990,000 per table
Gold package: R760,000 per table (three available):
TimesLIVE
No limit to how much ANC candidates can raise for conference campaigns
Ramaphosa used Zulu king recognition event to charm KZN, say analysts
‘Innocent’ Mkhize ready for the ANC presidency challenge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: ANC cannot use the just transition to hide incompetence
No limit to how much ANC candidates can raise for conference campaigns
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ekurhuleni due to elect new mayor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.