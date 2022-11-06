×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

No limit to how much ANC candidates can raise for conference campaigns

But party wants spending disclosed to strengthen its democratic standards and enable anyone to contest

BL Premium
06 November 2022 - 16:41 Thando Maeko

The ANC has not placed a ceiling on the amount of funds that may be raised for the campaigns of members vying for leadership positions at the party’s internal conference in December and is instead relying on members’ conscience to not use the funds to buy votes.

Candidates who have been nominated to stand for either the top six positions in the party or for the 80-member national executive committee (NEC), the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, have until November 11 to submit financial records of their respective campaigns to the ANC’s electoral committee, headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.