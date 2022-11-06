Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
The ANC has not placed a ceiling on the amount of funds that may be raised for the campaigns of members vying for leadership positions at the party’s internal conference in December and is instead relying on members’ conscience to not use the funds to buy votes.
Candidates who have been nominated to stand for either the top six positions in the party or for the 80-member national executive committee (NEC), the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, have until November 11 to submit financial records of their respective campaigns to the ANC’s electoral committee, headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe...
No limit to how much ANC candidates can raise for conference campaigns
But party wants spending disclosed to strengthen its democratic standards and enable anyone to contest
