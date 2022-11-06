×

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ekurhuleni due to elect new mayor

Process to replace DA’s Tania Campbell postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate

06 November 2022 - 19:01 Luyolo Mkentane

The instability of coalition governments and their negative effect on service delivery are set to come under sharp focus when the SA Local Government Association (Salga) in Gauteng holds a two-day summit this week. 

Salga Gauteng provincial executive committee chair Jongizizwe Dlabathi will convene the first provincial members’ assembly (PMA) in Tshwane on Monday and Tuesday, under the theme “Promoting Service Delivery and Good Governance through Ethical Leadership, Professionalism and Effective Financial Management”...

