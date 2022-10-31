Market data including bonds and fuel prices
President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled out all the stops on Saturday to woo millions of Zulu supporters who witnessed his endorsement of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne.
Some political pundits have lauded the president’s decision to back and recognise the Zulu king as “a strategic political move”, akin to an outsider going to enemy territory and “winning the hearts and minds of those who were once his foes”. ..
Ramaphosa used Zulu king recognition event to charm KZN, say analysts
Certification ceremony seen as a timely boost for the president’s bid to woo Zulu support in the race for ANC presidency
