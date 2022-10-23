There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Though consensus corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downward, they are probably not low enough to provide a buffer against a recession
The eThekwini municipality restructured its budget and allocated R93m to address the problem
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
When Liz Truss and Kwazi Kwarteng imposed extreme supply side economics on the UK, the market’s verdict was brutal
Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
China’s president unveils his all-powerful Politburo standing committee and it is loaded with his allies
Aston Villa beat Brentford 4-0 in their first match since manager Steven Gerrard was sacked
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize is taking the ANC presidency race in his stride.
Appearing calm, confident and pragmatic in an exclusive interview with Business Day, Mkhize says he “walked a soul-searching, and often lonely path” in the Digital Vibes saga, but after “deep self-introspection” he is ready for the leadership challenge...
‘Innocent’ Mkhize ready for the ANC presidency challenge
