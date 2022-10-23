×

Politics

‘Innocent’ Mkhize ready for the ANC presidency challenge

Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’

23 October 2022 - 19:23 Mary Papayya

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize is taking the ANC presidency race in his stride.

Appearing calm, confident and pragmatic in an exclusive interview with Business Day, Mkhize says he “walked a soul-searching, and often lonely path” in the Digital Vibes saga, but after “deep self-introspection” he is ready for the leadership challenge...

