National

Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair appears in court for corruption

Nair allegedly received security upgrades worth about R200,000 sponsored by state capture-accused Bosasa

10 October 2022 - 10:55 Isaac Mahlangu
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair. File picture: SUPPLIED.
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair appeared briefly in the commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Monday on charges of corruption.

Nair was asked to return to court on December 7.

Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka, said Nair was summonsed to appear in court in connection with the charges and was expected to make representations.

In February, justice minister Ronald Lamola tabled a report before parliament to provisionally suspend Nair after two charges of misconduct, owing to allegations that he benefited from state capture-accused company Bosasa.

Bosasa’s Richard le Roux testified in January 2019 at the state capture inquiry that Bosasa ran “special projects” for several prominent people, which included home-security upgrades, installing generators and “one-off” garden clean-ups.

Nair, who came to public prominence when he presided over convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius’s bail application, allegedly had R200,000 worth of security systems installed at his Pretoria home, including an electric fence, CCTV and alarm systems.

Le Roux said Nair benefited along with cabinet ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA boss Dudu Myeni and ANC MP Vincent Smith.

Le Roux detailed how he carried out the upgrades on the instruction of Bosasa bosses Gavin Watson and Angelo Agrizzi.

TimesLIVE

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Act now so we do not leave a corruption-riddled country for future generations

South Africans fear that because corruption is so deep-rooted and pervasive it will be part of life forever
Opinion
23 hours ago

Jacob Zuma’s 15-month prison term ends, after serving just two months behind bars

Zuma was released on medical parole in September 2021
National
3 days ago

No holy cows, Panyaza Lesufi vows as he takes over as Gauteng premier

Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
Politics
4 days ago
Politics

