Jacob Zuma’s 15-month prison term ends, after serving just two months behind bars

The prison term of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court has expired, the correctional services department said bon Friday.
Zuma received a 15-month sentence in June 2021 after he ignored instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry.
He handed himself in on July 7 last year to begin his sentence, triggering the worst violence SA had seen in years as his angry supporters took to the streets.
“It’s official. HE president Zuma is now a free man,” the Jacob Zuma Foundation said in a tweet.
Zuma was released on medical parole in September 2021. But in December, the high court set aside the parole decision and ordered him to return to jail. Zuma appealed against the ruling and remained on parole pending the appeal outcome.
His appeal had not been determined by the time his sentence expired.
“Zuma complied with his conditions for medical parole as set out during his placement," the department said in a statement.
“All administrative processes have now been concluded and the sentence expiry date marks the end of him serving his sentence under community corrections.”
Reuters
