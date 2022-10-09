The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
Will we ever rid SA of corruption? Most South Africans probably fear that because it’s so deep-rooted and pervasive it will be part of SA life forever. I can’t accept that. Having emerged from the dark days of apartheid oppression, that is not the type of country we can leave to future generations. We all deserve better.
In the next few months we have the ideal opportunity to set the foundations for a brighter future as chief justice Raymond Zondo’s anti-corruption measures become a feature of public debate after President Cyril Ramaphosa presents the government’s response to them, scheduled for later this month...
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Act now so we do not leave a corruption-riddled country for future generations
South Africans fear that because corruption is so deep-rooted and pervasive it will be part of life forever
