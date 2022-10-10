Russia’s Gazprombank shuts Swiss operations after review

Analysts say the stronger data reinforces bets on the Fed sticking to its hawkish line and hiking by a further 75 basis points at the next FOMC meeting
They have put together a tariff of fees for privatised services
A lack of co-ordination and planning at government level is hobbling the changeover from road to rail
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Samantha Williams, commercial director at Profitroom.
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Pressure on officials to stop outbreaks has risen in recent weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 appeared in mainland China for the first time
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Zurich — Russia's Gazprombank has decided to cease operating in Switzerland after “a strategic review of various options”, it said on Monday.
The bank had been one of the last remaining channels for financing trade flows between Russia and Switzerland because other major Russian banks are subject to sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Zurich-based bank, which was mainly involved in trade and export finance, decided to discontinue its operations in Switzerland after launching a review of its business in July, including a possible sale.
“The decision is the result of an in-depth strategy analysis and is being taken in close consultation with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority,” Gazprombank's board chair, Ivan Dun, said in a statement.
Existing business relationships will be wound down or referred to external banking partners in the coming months, Gazprombank said.
The bank had been operating in Switzerland since 1966 and under the Gazprombank (Switzerland) name since 2009.
Its Swiss business, which employs about 80 people, is mainly active in trade and export financing, including helping Swiss industrial groups finance exports to Eastern Europe.
It also financed the extraction, transport and processing of raw materials from Russia to Western Europe for commodity traders.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia’s Gazprombank shuts Swiss operations after review
The bank was one of the last remaining channels for trade flows between the two countries as other Russian banks are subject to sanctions
Zurich — Russia's Gazprombank has decided to cease operating in Switzerland after “a strategic review of various options”, it said on Monday.
The bank had been one of the last remaining channels for financing trade flows between Russia and Switzerland because other major Russian banks are subject to sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Zurich-based bank, which was mainly involved in trade and export finance, decided to discontinue its operations in Switzerland after launching a review of its business in July, including a possible sale.
“The decision is the result of an in-depth strategy analysis and is being taken in close consultation with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority,” Gazprombank's board chair, Ivan Dun, said in a statement.
Existing business relationships will be wound down or referred to external banking partners in the coming months, Gazprombank said.
The bank had been operating in Switzerland since 1966 and under the Gazprombank (Switzerland) name since 2009.
Its Swiss business, which employs about 80 people, is mainly active in trade and export financing, including helping Swiss industrial groups finance exports to Eastern Europe.
It also financed the extraction, transport and processing of raw materials from Russia to Western Europe for commodity traders.
Reuters
Switzerland’s green energy policy poses ecological snag
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US unveils sanctions against Gazprombank executives for first time
Italy’s Eni to open rouble account at Gazprombank for Russian gas
Sanctions starve Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk of funds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.