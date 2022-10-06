Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Lesufi beat the DA's Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
Moments after he was elected the new premier of SA’s economic hub, Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi warned that there would be no holy cows in the fight against corruption, lawlessness and crime, while acknowledging the “mammoth task” ahead regarding the provision of services to the province’s 16-million residents.
“There are three things that if we can’t tackle them head on, we must forget. One, obviously, is to protect our economic position as Gauteng. But two, which I really feel is going to be non-negotiable and is going to create enemies ... is the fight against crime, the fight against lawlessness and the fight against corruption,” Lesufi said on Thursday...
No holy cows, Panyaza Lesufi vows as he takes over as Gauteng premier
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
