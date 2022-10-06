×

Politics

No holy cows, Panyaza Lesufi vows as he takes over as Gauteng premier

Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 15:41 Luyolo Mkentane

Moments after he was elected the new premier of SA’s economic hub, Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi warned that there would be no holy cows in the fight against corruption, lawlessness and crime, while acknowledging the “mammoth task” ahead regarding the provision of services to the province’s 16-million residents.

“There are three things that if we can’t tackle them head on, we must forget. One, obviously, is to protect our economic position as Gauteng. But two, which I really feel is going to be non-negotiable and is going to create enemies ... is the fight against crime, the fight against lawlessness and the fight against corruption,” Lesufi said on Thursday...

