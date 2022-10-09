‘Leadership crisis’ feared after Gauteng premier Lesufi keeps cabinet largely intact

The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
SA will need 50GW to 60GW of new power generating capacity to be built over next eight to 12 years
Many government departments and parastatals bedevilled, some of them on the brink of collapse, warns Maluleke
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Telecom company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a local industry body
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
DRC under ‘increased monitoring’ by Financial Action Task Force, says government
Victory takes Arsenal back into first place on the league table on 24 points, one ahead of Manchester City after nine games
Both cars feature caramel cabins, altered BMW logos - an exclusive the Kith Vitality Green paint
Newly elected Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi left the provincial executive council he inherited from his predecessor David Makhura largely intact to ensure continuity but fired two members of the previous cabinet during his cabinet reshuffle.
Opposition parties were not convinced by Lesufi’s retention of the old guard, and said his playing of musical chairs highlighted the “leadership crisis” in the ANC. “The party has a lack of both capable and ethical leaders to improve the lives of the poor and instead reverts to chair swapping in a bid to save face in the lead-up to the 2024 elections,” said Action SA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
‘Leadership crisis’ feared after Gauteng premier Lesufi keeps cabinet largely intact
The province has difficulty providing basic services such as housing, clinics, schools, water and electricity
Newly elected Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi left the provincial executive council he inherited from his predecessor David Makhura largely intact to ensure continuity but fired two members of the previous cabinet during his cabinet reshuffle.
Opposition parties were not convinced by Lesufi’s retention of the old guard, and said his playing of musical chairs highlighted the “leadership crisis” in the ANC. “The party has a lack of both capable and ethical leaders to improve the lives of the poor and instead reverts to chair swapping in a bid to save face in the lead-up to the 2024 elections,” said Action SA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.