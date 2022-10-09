×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘Leadership crisis’ feared after Gauteng premier Lesufi keeps cabinet largely intact

The province has difficulty providing basic services such as housing, clinics, schools, water and electricity

BL Premium
09 October 2022 - 16:09 Luyolo Mkentane

Newly elected Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi left the provincial executive council he inherited from his predecessor David Makhura largely intact to ensure continuity but fired two members of the previous cabinet during his cabinet reshuffle.

Opposition parties were not convinced by Lesufi’s retention of the old guard, and said his playing of musical chairs highlighted the “leadership crisis” in the ANC. “The party has a lack of both capable and ethical leaders to improve the lives of the poor and instead reverts to chair swapping in a bid to save face in the lead-up to the 2024 elections,” said Action SA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi.       ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.