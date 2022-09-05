NPA withdraws murder charges against Mandla Msibi and co-accused

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn the double murder charges against former Mpumalanga agricultural MEC Mandla Msibi, paving the way for the former ANC Mpumalanga treasurer to revive his political career.
Msibi will from Tuesday resume his duties as treasurer, which had previously been taken over by the party’s provincial deputy chair, Speed Mashilo.
The withdrawal could also pave the way for a reappointment to the provincial cabinet if and when a vacancy arises.
Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane suspended Msibi as MEC for agriculture, rural development, land & environmental affairs after he was charged. He remained a member of the provincial legislature though.
The murder charges did not stop the ANC in Mpumalanga from electing Msibi as treasurer at the provincial elective conference in April but he stepped aside from his position soon after because of the murder and attempted murder charges against him.
This is in line with the ANC’s step-aside policy, which requires members facing serious criminal charges to vacate their positions pending court outcomes.
His election to the provincial executive despite the charges against him caused a stir at the time, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to express concern when he addressed delegates at the conference on Msibi’s election and urged them to consider how it was that he had been nominated despite being charged with murder.
Over the weekend, Mpumalanga provincial chair Mandla Ndlovu reiterated the province’s support for Ramaphosa’s bid for re-election for a second term as party president at the ANC’s conference in December.
“It is our firm view that now that we have a full-time provincial treasurer, the ANC’s financial matters will be stabilised as it is the sole responsibility of the provincial treasurer to ensure that the organisation’s programmes are financially supported for smooth implementation,” said provincial spokesperson Ngelosi Ndlovu.
Judge Brian Mashile of the high court in Mbombela released Msibi along with his co-accused, Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tsepo Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli. They had been out on bail after being accused of the double murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August 2021 in Mbombela.
They were arrested on October 11 after handing themselves to the Mbombela police station.
The charges were provisionally withdrawn due to the “outstanding information detected by the prosecution team, and it was decided that it won’t be in the interest of justice to proceed with the trial at this stage”, the NPA’s provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
All accused were granted bail of R20,000 each.
Security was tight outside the court, with police cordoning off the entrance, as ANC supporters, mostly from Pienaar outside Hazyview, from where Msibi hails, sang struggle songs.
Some of the people who came to support Msibi were MEC for social development and deputy provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, former health MEC Gillion Mashego and former MEC for community safety security and liaison Pat Ngomane.
