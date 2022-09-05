×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NPA withdraws murder charges against Mandla Msibi and co-accused

05 September 2022 - 19:18 Mandla Khoza and Thando Maeko
Former Mpumalanga agricultural MEC Mandla Msibi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Former Mpumalanga agricultural MEC Mandla Msibi. Picture: SUPPLIED

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn the double murder charges against former Mpumalanga agricultural MEC Mandla Msibi, paving the way for the former ANC Mpumalanga treasurer to revive his political career. 

Msibi will from Tuesday resume his duties as treasurer, which had previously been taken over by  the party’s provincial deputy chair, Speed Mashilo. 

The withdrawal could also pave the way for a reappointment to the provincial cabinet if and when a vacancy arises.

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane suspended Msibi as MEC for agriculture, rural development, land & environmental affairs after he was charged. He remained a member of the provincial legislature though.

The murder charges did not stop the ANC in Mpumalanga from electing Msibi as treasurer at the provincial elective conference in April but he stepped aside from his position soon after because of the murder and attempted murder charges against him.

This is in line with the ANC’s step-aside policy, which requires members facing serious criminal charges to vacate their positions pending court outcomes. 

His election to the provincial executive despite the charges against him caused a stir at the time, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to express concern when he addressed delegates at the conference on Msibi’s election and urged them to consider how it was that he had been nominated despite being charged with murder. 

Over the weekend, Mpumalanga provincial chair Mandla Ndlovu reiterated the province’s support for Ramaphosa’s bid for re-election for a second term as party president at the ANC’s conference in December. 

“It is our firm view that now that we have a full-time provincial treasurer, the ANC’s financial matters will be stabilised as it is the sole responsibility of the provincial treasurer to ensure that the organisation’s programmes are financially supported for smooth implementation,” said provincial spokesperson Ngelosi Ndlovu.

Judge Brian Mashile of the high court in Mbombela released Msibi along with his co-accused, Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tsepo Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli. They had been out on bail after being accused of the double murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August 2021 in Mbombela.

They were arrested on October 11 after handing themselves to the Mbombela police station. 

The charges were provisionally withdrawn due to  the “outstanding information detected by the prosecution team, and it was decided that it won’t be in the interest of justice to proceed with the trial at this stage”, the NPA’s provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

All accused were granted bail of R20,000 each. 

Security was tight outside the court, with police cordoning off the entrance, as ANC supporters, mostly from Pienaar outside Hazyview, from where Msibi hails, sang struggle songs. 

Some of the people who came to support Msibi were MEC for social development and deputy provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, former health MEC Gillion Mashego and former MEC for community safety security and liaison Pat Ngomane. 

Murder, graft and rape: ANC puts members guilty of serious crimes on notice

The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Politics
2 weeks ago

Set aside the ‘step aside’ rule, says ANC’s new KZN executive

Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Politics
1 month ago

ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law in succession race

Paul Mashatile releases conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Animals from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm sold ...
National
2.
Nuclear high on agenda when Ramaphosa meets Biden
National
3.
Durban water crisis worsening and no money ...
National
4.
SANDF warns of low morale as its facilities ...
National
5.
September ushers in welcome relief at the pumps
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.