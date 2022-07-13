ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law in succession race

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
Competition Commission makes list of recommendations for online retailers and websites
Paul Mashatile releases conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
Slowing growth has forced Netflix to look for new ways to attract subscribers and new sources of revenue
Business Day TV talks to RMB Economist Siobhan Redford
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
The foundation aims to distribute $9bn annually, doubling its previous commitment
Efficiency of movement and thought, effective execution and discipline should see them through, but nothing in rugby is certain
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
Acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile has laid down the law in the party’s succession battle, blocking anyone facing serious criminal charges from participating or being nominated by branches to contest any leadership positions at the national conference in December.
This could be an advantage for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa going into the December conference as some of his main threats to re-election are either affected by the step-aside rule or could soon be affected...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law in succession race
Paul Mashatile releases conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
Acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile has laid down the law in the party’s succession battle, blocking anyone facing serious criminal charges from participating or being nominated by branches to contest any leadership positions at the national conference in December.
This could be an advantage for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa going into the December conference as some of his main threats to re-election are either affected by the step-aside rule or could soon be affected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.