Politics

ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law in succession race

Paul Mashatile releases conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule

BL Premium
13 July 2022 - 23:37 Kgothatso Madisa

Acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile has laid down the law in the party’s succession battle, blocking anyone facing serious criminal charges from participating or being nominated by branches to contest any leadership positions at the national conference in December.

This could be an advantage for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa going into the December conference as some of his main threats to re-election are either affected by the step-aside rule or could soon be affected...

BL Premium

