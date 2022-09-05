×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE holds up as its European peers reel from energy supply jitters

The local share market is still recovering after a big sell-off last week during which foreign investors offloaded R14.9bn worth of shares on a net basis

BL Premium
05 September 2022 - 19:15 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE held up reasonably well on Monday, outperforming its counterparts in Europe where fears of an energy supply crunch hit sentiment.

The all share index ended flat at 67,399 points, giving up early gains as a handful of big industrial stocks turned negative towards the close of the session...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.