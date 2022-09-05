Market data including bonds and fuel prices
You don’t need a psychic to tell you Cyril Ramaphosa would be posing for snaps of himself admiring some fresh tar
The former SA Revenue Service senior manager says the EFF deputy president was illegally in possession of classified documents
His political opponents are clamouring for a step-aside in aid of a proper probe into his farm burglary scandal
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
UK bookmaker William Hill says betting odds are stacked against Truss outlasting May’s premiership
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Buyers also have a chance to pick up custom Harleys and a Morris Minor among the lots
The JSE held up reasonably well on Monday, outperforming its counterparts in Europe where fears of an energy supply crunch hit sentiment.
The all share index ended flat at 67,399 points, giving up early gains as a handful of big industrial stocks turned negative towards the close of the session...
MARKET WRAP: JSE holds up as its European peers reel from energy supply jitters
The local share market is still recovering after a big sell-off last week during which foreign investors offloaded R14.9bn worth of shares on a net basis
