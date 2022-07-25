×

Set aside the ‘step aside’ rule, says ANC’s new KZN executive

Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule

25 July 2022 - 18:40 Mary Papayya

The ANC’s newly elected provincial leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the scrapping of the step aside resolution, which has stifled the political ambitions of party leaders in the province and elsewhere.

New provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo told Business Day on Monday that the province will have the matter tabled at the ANC policy conference this week...

