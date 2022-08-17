×

Politics

Murder, graft and rape: ANC puts members guilty of serious crimes on notice

The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC

17 August 2022 - 05:09 Hajra Omarjee

In a radical shift meant to weed out rogue and corrupt elements within the ANC, the party’s top six is proposing changes to its constitution to allow it to expel members found guilty of crimes such as murder, graft, rape and sexual assault.

The party’s national working committee wants those convicted of serious crimes to be expelled from the party automatically once found guilty of criminal offences. These include murder, rape, sexual assault, serious violence, drug trafficking, money laundering or racketeering, and gang violence...

