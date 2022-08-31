×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s perjury trial delayed pending high court review

The charge relates to a 2019 Constitutional Court judgment that found she put forward a ‘number of falsehoods’ in the Absa/Bankorp review case

31 August 2022 - 13:08 Shonisani Tshikalange
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with her lawyer, Dali Mpofu. Picture: TIMESLIVE/SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with her lawyer, Dali Mpofu. Picture: TIMESLIVE/SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she doesn’t see why the two remaining charges against her in the perjury matter should proceed.

On Wednesday morning Mkhwebane appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of perjury, which emanate from allegations that she intentionally lied under oath.

The charge relates to a Constitutional Court judgment in 2019 that found she had acted in bad faith and put forward a “number of falsehoods” in the Absa/Bankorp review case.

Mkhwebane, through her legal representative, told the court on Wednesday that they had filed an application with the high court to review the decision of the national director of public prosecutions.

“My legal team has explained to the magistrate we have filed a review application with the high court to review the decision of the national director of public prosecutions head, advocate Shamila Batohi, because there were three charges originally and the one charge has been withdrawn because there was confusion [about] whether I met the president or the presidency,” she said outside court.

“We made representations and they were accepted but there are two charges remaining that she refused to withdraw and we are taking that matter to court for a review.”

Mkhwebane said she hoped they were provided with an early date so the matter could be quickly resolved.

The matter has been postponed to December 9.

TimesLIVE

Mkhwebane to receive R10m ‘golden handshake’ in 2023, committee hears

Salaries were a topic of debate during testimony in the section 194 inquiry
National
5 days ago

Mkhwebane made to pay for abuse of top court’s processes

In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
National
6 days ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application was ‘abuse of court process’, top court rules

The Constitutional Court has ordered the suspended public protector to pay costs in her personal capacity
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
VBS Mutual Bank gets judgment against Jacob Zuma ...
National
2.
Existing law to be tested against unexplained ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa sidesteps farmgate questions in rowdy ...
National
4.
SA urged to vaccinate as Covid-19 wave could hit ...
National
5.
Firoz Cachalia to chair Ramaphosa’s ...
National

Related Articles

Mkhwebane wanted no adverse findings in the Vrede report, says investigator

National

Mkhwebane wanted spokesperson fired for disrespectfully calling her Busisiwe, ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.