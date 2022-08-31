Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
LETTER: Different leaders, same strategy

Cyril Ramaphosa's ducking and diving over the robbery at his Phala Phala farm is no different to Jacob Zuma's stance on Nkandla
There is a growing similarity between the issues surrounding the Nkandla residence of former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. In both cases they claim experts within government structures are busy doing the right thing behind the scenes, and what needs to be known will be disclosed in due course.
When? Isn’t the president supposed to be transparent at all times? At least Ramaphosa is sparing the public the he-he-he laughing ritual, and he isn’t singing Umshini Wam. But soft-spoken as Ramaphosa is, he is in fact telling the public to “shut up”, just as police minister Bheki Cele did; just more politely.
There’s no difference between Ramaphosa’s ducking and diving with regard to Phala Phala and what Zuma did on the Nkandla issue. They both follow the Eskom strategy of keeping SA in the dark. When you ask Ramaphosa questions on Phala Phala he sticks to his “load-shedding” reply.
That is not a good example for a president to set. And we all know what eventually happened with Zuma and Nkandla.
Joe Kleinhans
Annlin
LETTER: Different leaders, same strategy
