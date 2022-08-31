×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Different leaders, same strategy

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ducking and diving over the robbery at his Phala Phala farm is no different to Jacob Zuma’s stance on Nkandla

31 August 2022 - 12:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
There is a growing similarity between the issues surrounding the Nkandla residence of former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. In both cases they claim experts within government structures are busy doing the right thing behind the scenes, and what needs to be known will be disclosed in due course.

When? Isn’t the president supposed to be transparent at all times? At least Ramaphosa is sparing the public the he-he-he laughing ritual, and he isn’t singing Umshini Wam. But soft-spoken as Ramaphosa is, he is in fact telling the public to “shut up”, just as police minister Bheki Cele did; just more politely.

There’s no difference between Ramaphosa’s ducking and diving with regard to Phala Phala and what Zuma did on the Nkandla issue. They both follow the Eskom strategy of keeping SA in the dark. When you ask Ramaphosa questions on Phala Phala he sticks to his “load-shedding” reply.

That is not a good example for a president to set. And we all know what eventually happened with Zuma and Nkandla.

Joe Kleinhans

Annlin

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

New ANC leadership in KZN full of praise for ‘walking encyclopedia’ Zuma

A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
Politics
2 days ago

COPE shows Mosiuoa Lekota the door

The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
National
1 day ago
