Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application was ‘abuse of court process’, top court rules

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Not only are consumers trading down to value-oriented retailers and restaurants, they are also changing the types of products they buy
The total cost to infrastructure damage in the province is estimated at R30bn
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
But is it an environmentally conscious step or because inflation-stretched Britons need to consider consuming expired food items?
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
John Fraser talks to the campaigner about what’s next on the menu at Kolonaki in Parkhurst
The Constitutional Court has dismissed suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s second rescission application, calling it “an abuse of process of court”.
In a one-paragraph order, the Constitutional Court said no case had been made out for rescission and ordered Mkhwebane to pay the costs of the application in her personal capacity.
In an unprecedented move, in May Mkhwebane had returned to the apex court a second time for rescission after asking the Constitutional Court to rescind its February judgment that cleared the way for an impeachment process in parliament.
When that application was rejected, she went back again asking for the first rescission order to be rescinded. However, the Constitutional Court’s terse order on Wednesday called this second application “an abuse”.
“The Constitutional Court has considered the application for rescission. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission. The applicant ought to pay costs in her personal capacity, as this application constitutes an abuse of process of court,” said the order.
The justices that participated in the order were Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Stevan Majiedt, Rammaka Mathopo, Nonkosi Mhlantla, Owen Rogers, Zukisa Tshiqi and acting justices Selby Baqwa and Thokozile Mbatha.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo and justice Jody Kollapen did not participate in the decision. Zondo was cited as a party to the second rescission application.
Mkhwebane’s second rescission application centred on the way the Constitutional Court had dealt with an SMS she said pointed to a leak from the apex court in a separate but related case in the Western Cape High Court on April 24.
In the SMS, Ismail Abramjee said he had it “on very good authority” that the Constitutional Court had decided to reject Mkhwebane’s first rescission application and would be announcing that decision before the coming Friday, which would have been April 29.
An investigation into the SMS by retired Supreme Court of Appeal president Lex Mpati, which Zondo had requested, found that though Kollapen knew Abramjee and had been in telephonic contact with him, there was no evidence that he had shared any confidential information with him.
In her application, Mkhwebane had taken issue with the way her concerns about the SMS had been dealt with. She had also asked the court to declare invalid and unconstitutional Zondo's conduct in authorising the first rescission order before the outcome of the investigation had been announced.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application was ‘abuse of court process’, top court rules
The Constitutional Court has ordered the suspended public protector to pay costs in her personal capacity
The Constitutional Court has dismissed suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s second rescission application, calling it “an abuse of process of court”.
In a one-paragraph order, the Constitutional Court said no case had been made out for rescission and ordered Mkhwebane to pay the costs of the application in her personal capacity.
In an unprecedented move, in May Mkhwebane had returned to the apex court a second time for rescission after asking the Constitutional Court to rescind its February judgment that cleared the way for an impeachment process in parliament.
When that application was rejected, she went back again asking for the first rescission order to be rescinded. However, the Constitutional Court’s terse order on Wednesday called this second application “an abuse”.
“The Constitutional Court has considered the application for rescission. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission. The applicant ought to pay costs in her personal capacity, as this application constitutes an abuse of process of court,” said the order.
The justices that participated in the order were Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Stevan Majiedt, Rammaka Mathopo, Nonkosi Mhlantla, Owen Rogers, Zukisa Tshiqi and acting justices Selby Baqwa and Thokozile Mbatha.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo and justice Jody Kollapen did not participate in the decision. Zondo was cited as a party to the second rescission application.
Mkhwebane’s second rescission application centred on the way the Constitutional Court had dealt with an SMS she said pointed to a leak from the apex court in a separate but related case in the Western Cape High Court on April 24.
In the SMS, Ismail Abramjee said he had it “on very good authority” that the Constitutional Court had decided to reject Mkhwebane’s first rescission application and would be announcing that decision before the coming Friday, which would have been April 29.
An investigation into the SMS by retired Supreme Court of Appeal president Lex Mpati, which Zondo had requested, found that though Kollapen knew Abramjee and had been in telephonic contact with him, there was no evidence that he had shared any confidential information with him.
In her application, Mkhwebane had taken issue with the way her concerns about the SMS had been dealt with. She had also asked the court to declare invalid and unconstitutional Zondo's conduct in authorising the first rescission order before the outcome of the investigation had been announced.
TimesLIVE
Mkhwebane ruled public protector’s office with a heavy hand, says former COO
Mkhwebane wanted no adverse findings in the Vrede report, says investigator
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mkhwebane wanted spokesperson fired for disrespectfully calling her Busisiwe, ...
Committee rejects Mkhwebane’s request to summons Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.