×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

European shares take heart from signs of less hawkish Fed

Equities rise amid hope US Federal Reserve could slow down its rate increases, though concern about China’s economy weigh on Asian markets

25 October 2022 - 11:33 Elizabeth Howcroft
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

London — European stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday, as investors took confidence from signs that the US Federal Reserve could slow down its rate increases, though concern about China’s economy still weighed on Asian markets.

Asian equities struggled to make gains due to uncertainty over whether Xi Jinping’s new leadership team would prioritise economic growth. China’s onshore yuan finished the domestic session with its weakest close since late 2007.

European stock indices opened higher, with the Stoxx 600 up 0.4% at 8.09am GMT.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.1% on the day and MSCI’s main European index hit a five-week high, up 0.8% on the day.

“The proximate cause appears to be some hope that the pace of central bank tightening may start to slow later this year and that’s giving some investors cause to be relieved,” said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at Pinebridge Investments.

US business activity contracted for a fourth consecutive month, data on Monday showed, suggesting that the Fed’s rate increases have softened the economy, which in turn raised the hope that the central bank could begin slowing the pace of the hikes.

The expected peak for Fed rates has edged down to about 4.93%, from above 5% early last week.

Economists polled by Reuters said that the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level.

Some better-than-expected earnings results also supported European stock market sentiment, with Swiss bank UBS among those beating market expectations. But Europe’s largest bank, HSBC, reported a 42% slump in third-quarter profit, prompting a 4% fall in its shares.

Tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft report earnings later in the session.

Pinebridge’s Redha said that earnings estimates have been edging lower in recent months but that the pace of this has been “fairly modest”.

“The potential relief that investors feel in terms of coming towards the end of the hiking cycle, that seems to dominate over the grinding lower of earnings estimates.”

The dollar index was a touch higher on the day, up 0.1% at 112.01.

The euro slipped, down 0.1% at $0.98675. The European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday and is set to raise rates by 75 basis points (bps).

The British pound was up 0.2% at $1.1309. It recovered from session lows and gilt yields fell sharply on Monday in a sign of investor relief when it was announced that former finance minister Rishi Sunak would be the next prime minister.

Eurozone government bond yields were down, with the benchmark German 10-year yield down 7bps at 2.272%.

German business morale fell slightly in October but the data still beat analyst estimates.

The data “suggests that at least business sentiment is forming a trough”, said ING global head of macro Carsten Brzeski in a client note. “This, however, does not mean that any improvement in the economy is near.”

Oil prices were up, though gains were limited by the fear of slowing growth in the US and China.

Reuters

JSE faces higher Asian markets after Monday’s battering

Hang Seng and Shanghai composite up despite policy and economic certainty in mainland China
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand falls the most in a month, while Naspers drags JSE lower

The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally
Markets
17 hours ago

Tech stocks drag JSE lower as traders digest news of Xi’s third term

The local bourse lost ground on Monday morning as it took its lead from its global peers
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand falls the most in a month, ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces higher Asian markets after Monday’s ...
Markets
3.
JSE in for uphill battle despite US rally as ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices rise as dollar eases
Markets
5.
Gold edges up as dollar softens
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks fall to 30-month lows

Markets

Oil prices rise as dollar eases

Markets

Gold edges up as dollar softens

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.