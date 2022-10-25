Asian stocks fall to 30-month lows

Equities rise amid hope US Federal Reserve could slow down its rate increases, though concern about China’s economy weigh on Asian markets
SA cannot afford to be complacent and needs to continue focusing on improving its food security by expanding agricultural production and job creation
Fully vaccinated people with high levels of activity are three times less likely to be admitted to hospital
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Naspers and its international subsidiary have been battered over the past year due to a crackdown on tech firms by China
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
A decision by Opec+ to cut 2-million bpd of output is ‘risky’ as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2-million bpd in 2022
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
Appellation SA annual trade tasting is an opportunity to sample niche wines
Singapore — Asian equities fell to two-and-a-half-year lows on Tuesday as early gains inspired by a rally on Wall Street on hopes the Federal Reserve could be nearing the end of aggressive rate increases were offset by weakness in Chinese shares and the yuan.
The US dollar eased against peers, while the sterling took aim at this month’s highs after Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain’s next prime minister, seeking to restore stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.
Sterling strengthened 0.3% to $1.13170, heading towards the high this month of $1.1493 from October 5.
Equities were mixed in Asia, with Japan’s advancing 0.7% and South Korea rising 0.3% but Taiwan was down 0.7% and Hong Kong shed 0.6%.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 0.4% to 428.2 after dipping to 427.4 , the lowest since April 2020.
ING economists noted widespread weakness in the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) published on Monday across the developed markets. But they said that “perhaps the sharp decline in the US service sector PMI is a silver lining in this bad news if it means slower Fed hikes and perhaps a lower peak Fed funds rate”.
“This could be one reason that equity markets are finding some support,” they said.
The Asian benchmark is nursing losses of nearly 32% so far this year, weighed by big falls in Hong Kong shares while emerging markets such as India and Indonesia have gained on improving growth prospects.
However, Chinese stocks fell further on Tuesday after Xi Jinping’s new leadership team raised worries that a more powerful party leadership will prioritise the state at the cost of the private sector.
The mainland Chinese benchmark index shed 0.6 and the offshore yuan tumbled to yet another record low against the dollar, weakening to as much as 7.3650 per dollar.
Sentiment had already been affected by delayed data on GDP showing the Chinese economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter, beating forecasts of 3.5%, but retail sales disappointed with a meagre rise of 2.5%.
China’s onshore yuan slid to a near 15-year low, after the central bank set the lowest midpoint since 2008 after Monday’s sell-off in Chinese assets.
On Monday, US shares extended last week’s rally and European shares climbed s signs of a cooling US economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 gained 1.19% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.86%.
US business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, suggesting the Fed’s barrage of steep interest rate increases is having the desired effect.
Markets are still priced for a rate rise of 75 basis points next month, but have scaled back bets on a matching move in December.
The funds rate was expected to peak at 4.50%-4.75% or higher in the first quarter of 2023, according to 49 of 80 economists in a Reuters poll.
The European Central Bank meets this week and is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points.
In commodities markets, gold prices rose 0.1% to $1,650.6 an ounce, while benchmark Brent crude futures were steady at $93.2 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks fall to 30-month lows
Singapore — Asian equities fell to two-and-a-half-year lows on Tuesday as early gains inspired by a rally on Wall Street on hopes the Federal Reserve could be nearing the end of aggressive rate increases were offset by weakness in Chinese shares and the yuan.
The US dollar eased against peers, while the sterling took aim at this month’s highs after Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain’s next prime minister, seeking to restore stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.
Sterling strengthened 0.3% to $1.13170, heading towards the high this month of $1.1493 from October 5.
Equities were mixed in Asia, with Japan’s advancing 0.7% and South Korea rising 0.3% but Taiwan was down 0.7% and Hong Kong shed 0.6%.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 0.4% to 428.2 after dipping to 427.4 , the lowest since April 2020.
ING economists noted widespread weakness in the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) published on Monday across the developed markets. But they said that “perhaps the sharp decline in the US service sector PMI is a silver lining in this bad news if it means slower Fed hikes and perhaps a lower peak Fed funds rate”.
“This could be one reason that equity markets are finding some support,” they said.
The Asian benchmark is nursing losses of nearly 32% so far this year, weighed by big falls in Hong Kong shares while emerging markets such as India and Indonesia have gained on improving growth prospects.
However, Chinese stocks fell further on Tuesday after Xi Jinping’s new leadership team raised worries that a more powerful party leadership will prioritise the state at the cost of the private sector.
The mainland Chinese benchmark index shed 0.6 and the offshore yuan tumbled to yet another record low against the dollar, weakening to as much as 7.3650 per dollar.
Sentiment had already been affected by delayed data on GDP showing the Chinese economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter, beating forecasts of 3.5%, but retail sales disappointed with a meagre rise of 2.5%.
China’s onshore yuan slid to a near 15-year low, after the central bank set the lowest midpoint since 2008 after Monday’s sell-off in Chinese assets.
On Monday, US shares extended last week’s rally and European shares climbed s signs of a cooling US economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 gained 1.19% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.86%.
US business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, suggesting the Fed’s barrage of steep interest rate increases is having the desired effect.
Markets are still priced for a rate rise of 75 basis points next month, but have scaled back bets on a matching move in December.
The funds rate was expected to peak at 4.50%-4.75% or higher in the first quarter of 2023, according to 49 of 80 economists in a Reuters poll.
The European Central Bank meets this week and is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points.
In commodities markets, gold prices rose 0.1% to $1,650.6 an ounce, while benchmark Brent crude futures were steady at $93.2 a barrel.
Reuters
JSE faces higher Asian markets after Monday’s battering
Market data — October 24 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold edges up as dollar softens
Oil prices rise as dollar eases
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.