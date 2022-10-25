×

Markets

Oil prices rise as dollar eases

25 October 2022 - 07:55 Mohi Narayan
Picture: REUTERS
Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the US dollar eased against peers but gains were limited by worries of slowing global fuel demand growth amid bearish economic data from oil importing economies such as China.

International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 27c to $93.53 a barrel by 0415 GMT, after falling 0.3% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December delivery rose 36c to $84.94 a barrel, after a previous decline of 0.6%.

The US dollar index edged lower in early trade, making dollar-denominated oil less expensive for other currency holders and helping push prices higher.

However, signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers, limited the increase.

“The intraday price swings aside, Brent and WTI futures are stuck in a relatively narrow band since Thursday,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Supply and demand fundamentals remain largely stable, leaving economic sentiment at the centre-stage for the oil market, Hari said. “Much of the souring outlook on demand has already been baked in so any further downward pressure may be slow-acting.” 

US business activity contracted for a fourth month in October, with manufacturers and services firms saying in a monthly S&P Global survey of purchasing managers published on Monday that client demand is falling .

That weakening could indicate that the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases to fight inflation have been working and may persuade it to slow its rate hike policies, a positive signal for fuel demand.

Also on Monday, government data showed China’s crude oil imports in September were 2% lower than a year earlier, continuing a trend of lower imports at the same time it reported slowing retail sales.

US crude oil inventories are also expected to rise this week, which may limit price gains. Analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by 200,000 barrels in the week to October 21.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of petrol fell by about 1.2-million barrels and distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by 1.1-million barrels last week.

Reuters

