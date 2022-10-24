×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Tech stocks drag JSE lower as traders digest news of Xi’s third term

The local bourse lost ground on Monday morning as it took its lead from its global peers

BL Premium
24 October 2022 - 11:46 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker along with its global peers on Monday morning, dragged lower by major tech stocks as Tencent sank on in Hong Kong trade.

Tech stocks dragged the Hang Seng down 6%, with Tencent, , which influences the JSE via Naspers, plunging 11% after the Chinese Communist Party election at the weekend left investors with no hope in policy changes as President Xi Jinping secured a third term...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.