Tech stocks drag JSE lower as traders digest news of Xi’s third term

Enoch Godongwana faces a tough challenge in ensuring his budget does as much as it can to underpin sustainable growth
Fully vaccinated people with high levels of activity are three times less likely to be admitted to hospital
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
The company, with big plans for Africa, becomes the first to be granted a virtual asset service provider licence in Botswana
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The gunman also died after a shoot-out with the police and least seven others were injured
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
Leader of Angola’s rebel Unita movement Jonas Savimbi is revealed to have been a psychotic tyrant
The JSE was weaker along with its global peers on Monday morning, dragged lower by major tech stocks as Tencent sank on in Hong Kong trade.
Tech stocks dragged the Hang Seng down 6%, with Tencent, , which influences the JSE via Naspers, plunging 11% after the Chinese Communist Party election at the weekend left investors with no hope in policy changes as President Xi Jinping secured a third term...
