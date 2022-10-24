×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand falls the most in a month, while Naspers drags JSE lower

The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally

24 October 2022 - 18:40 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand weakened along with other emerging-market currencies on Monday, while the JSE was dragged lower by major tech stocks as Tencent shares sank in Hong Kong trade.

The local currency fell the most in a month as risk aversion levels rise globally. At 5.49pm, the rand had weakened 1.84% to R18.4144/$ — having fallen to R18.4537 in intraday trade. It weakened 1.94% to R18.1795/€ and 1.88% to R20.7784/£. The euro was 0.11% firmer at $0.9871...

