The rand weakened along with other emerging-market currencies on Monday, while the JSE was dragged lower by major tech stocks as Tencent shares sank in Hong Kong trade.
The local currency fell the most in a month as risk aversion levels rise globally. At 5.49pm, the rand had weakened 1.84% to R18.4144/$ — having fallen to R18.4537 in intraday trade. It weakened 1.94% to R18.1795/€ and 1.88% to R20.7784/£. The euro was 0.11% firmer at $0.9871...
MARKET WRAP: Rand falls the most in a month, while Naspers drags JSE lower
The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally
