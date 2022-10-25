Making unusual wines accessible

Investors are assessing the impact of political developments in China, but all eyes are on Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement
Making the NPA’s Investigating Directorate a permanent fixture isn’t enough; an independent body with more robust tenure of office is required
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
Many consumers are still unable to afford the one-off upfront cost of purchasing a cellphone, industry body report reads
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Legal experts say spending spree breaks electoral rules by using public money to support president’s re-election
Champion trainer says After The Rain has an excellent temperament and is ‘as kind as a lamb’
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
Big distributors distribute big brands; smaller distributors distribute smaller brands. It’s obvious why this should be the case, and not simply because like attracts like.
If a wine wholesaler represents one producer who delivers half his revenues, it’s easy to see why the smaller players will always resent the attention he gives the big brand. It’s just as easy to see why he will resent what he perceives to be the disproportionate amount of attention he invests in the “rats and mice” for so little reward...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Making unusual wines accessible
Big distributors distribute big brands; smaller distributors distribute smaller brands. It’s obvious why this should be the case, and not simply because like attracts like.
If a wine wholesaler represents one producer who delivers half his revenues, it’s easy to see why the smaller players will always resent the attention he gives the big brand. It’s just as easy to see why he will resent what he perceives to be the disproportionate amount of attention he invests in the “rats and mice” for so little reward...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.