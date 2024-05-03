Life / Motoring

NEWS

Hilux pips Ranger as SA’s top seller in April

Light commercial sales fell 9%, with the exit of the popular Nissan NP200

06 May 2024 - 08:21
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Toyota Hilux, left, and Ford Ranger were the two best sellers in April. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Toyota Hilux, left, and Ford Ranger were the two best sellers in April. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

New vehicle sales in SA reached 38,172 units in April, a 2.2% increase over the same month in 2023.

Despite the increase, the cumulative sales for the year to date still lags behind 2023, according to motor industry umbrella body Naamsa. For the four months to end-April, the industry sold 168,970 vehicles, compared with 175,928 vehicles in the same period of 2023.

While Toyota remained top of the pops in April, with 8,541 sales, the month was notable for being the first time the Volkswagen group was knocked off its number-two perch by Suzuki, which sold 4,891 cars, compared with VW’s 4,758 (including Audis). The performance was largely driven by the Suzuki Swift, which sold 1,725 units to make it the country’s second best selling passenger car behind the VW Polo Vivo (1,766).

In April, passenger cars were up 6.1% to 25,972 but light commercials — including bakkies and minibuses — took a 9% dive to 9,646 units compared to April 2023, partly because of the discontinuation of the popular Nissan NP200 half-tonne bakkie (which still sold 258 run-out units in April). The Toyota Hilux remained the best-selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall, narrowly beating the second-placed Ford Ranger.

Top 30 sellers — April 2024

 

  1. Toyota Hilux — 2,094
  2. Ford Ranger — 2,073
  3. VW Polo Vivo — 1,766
  4. Suzuki Swift — 1,725
  5. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,573
  6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,202
  7. Toyota Starlet — 1,148
  8. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 976
  9. Nissan Magnite — 849
  10. Hyundai Grand i10 — 825
  11. VW Polo — 822
  12. Suzuki Baleno — 659
  13. Haval Jolion — 620
  14. Toyota Fortuner — 616
  15. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 604
  16. Toyota Hi-Ace — 552
  17. Toyota Vitz — 529
  18. Renault Triber — 477
  19. Hyundai i20 — 469
  20. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 440
  21. VW T-Cross — 439
  22. Renault Kiger — 417
  23. Toyota Land Cruiser pick up — 385
  24. VW Amarok — 376
  25. GWM P-Series — 368
  26. Haval H6 — 368
  27. Renault Kwid — 359
  28. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 349
  29. Suzuki Grand Vitara — 348
  30. Suzuki S-Presso — 335

April car sales upturn confounds the doomsayers

After eight successive months of falling numbers, new-vehicle sales pick up in April
Economy
3 days ago

Naamsa corrects figures for March new-vehicle sales

System glitch at Nissan resulted in the brand reporting incorrect figures for its various models
Life
3 weeks ago

SA electric-car sales hit new heights in 2023, but it’s still a trickle

EV sales increased 85.4% last year off a low base as more models were launched at better prices
Life
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Don’t diss ...
Life
2.
Even Trump and Verstappen celebrate Norris win in ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Hilux pips Ranger as SA’s top seller in April
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: Ford Puma is a chic crossover at a price
Life / Motoring
5.
Queen Mary 2 brings its splendour to Cape Town as ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.