Hilux pips Ranger as SA’s top seller in April

The Toyota Hilux, left, and Ford Ranger were the two best sellers in April. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
New vehicle sales in SA reached 38,172 units in April, a 2.2% increase over the same month in 2023.
Despite the increase, the cumulative sales for the year to date still lags behind 2023, according to motor industry umbrella body Naamsa. For the four months to end-April, the industry sold 168,970 vehicles, compared with 175,928 vehicles in the same period of 2023.
While Toyota remained top of the pops in April, with 8,541 sales, the month was notable for being the first time the Volkswagen group was knocked off its number-two perch by Suzuki, which sold 4,891 cars, compared with VW’s 4,758 (including Audis). The performance was largely driven by the Suzuki Swift, which sold 1,725 units to make it the country’s second best selling passenger car behind the VW Polo Vivo (1,766).
In April, passenger cars were up 6.1% to 25,972 but light commercials — including bakkies and minibuses — took a 9% dive to 9,646 units compared to April 2023, partly because of the discontinuation of the popular Nissan NP200 half-tonne bakkie (which still sold 258 run-out units in April). The Toyota Hilux remained the best-selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall, narrowly beating the second-placed Ford Ranger.
Top 30 sellers — April 2024
