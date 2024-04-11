Erratum issued by Naamsa for March new vehicle figures

Despite the error the latest figures still point a depressed market compared to the same period in 2023. Picture: REUTERS
The Automotive Business Council wishes to issue an official erratum for the published new vehicle sales statistics reported on April 2.
After an extensive analysis of all data harvested, processed, and distributed, it became clear that a member, Nissan SA, erroneously reported sales figures for its various models for the reporting month of March 2024, which has been corrected in the interest of ensuring that accurate information is shared with the SA market and with all other interested parties across the auto value chain.
Accordingly, the aggregate domestic new-vehicle sales in March 2024 was initially reported bynaamsa at 44,237 units, but has been adjusted downwards by only two units to reflect a corrected figure of 44,235 units. With this correction, the aggregate domestic new vehicle sales for March 2024 reflected a decline of 5,879 units, or a fall of 11.7%, from the 50,114 vehicles sold in March 2023.
While this correction may appear negligible, the materiality rests in the segmentation breakdown of the numbers reported. The new passenger car market for the period under review reported last week at 26,577 units has now been adjusted upwards with an increase of 242 units to a corrected 26,819 units. This correction confirms a decline of 4,782 cars [instead of an erroneously reported number of 5,024 cars], or a loss of 15.1%, compared to the 31,601 new cars sold in March 2023.
The initially reported number for domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses at 14,870 units should decrease by 244 units to 14,626 units during March 2024, recording a decline of 916 units, or a loss of 5.9%, from the 15,542 light commercial vehicles sold during the same corresponding period in 2023.
The initially reported number for sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses at 14,870 units should fall by 244 units to 14,626 units for March
The Nissan NP200, which marked the end of its production on March 31 2024, registered its strongest performance with sales of 2,679 units in March 2024. This impressive record was unfortunately distorted by the inaccurate data reported where some of these numbers were attributed to the Nissan Navara instead of the NP200.
It is significantly important to issue this erratum not only to correct the numbers and our public records, but also to allow Nissan to celebrate the NP200 sales milestone with the SA public and the entire industry since the production of this model has been discontinued in SA.
Despite local production ended in March 31 2024, the Nissan NP200 registered its strongest performance with sales of 2,679 units.Picture: SUPPLIED
Naamsaregrets the erroneous release of the data reported to us earlier last week and we will continue to work with all our members and partners to ensure that the credibility and the integrity of our data is not compromised nor contested.
Maintaining high data accuracy ensures that all our records and different data sets meet the criteria for reliability and trustworthiness so they can be used across the market to support policy development, decision-making, and to assist various applications across the market.
Erratum issued by Naamsa for March new vehicle figures
A total of 4,782 cars instead of an erroneously reported 5,024 cars were sold in SA in March
