FEATURE
Seven-seater 4x4 SUVs you can buy for under R1m
Looking to tackle Sani Pass or other adventure trails? Check out these family-friendly 4x4s
19 April 2024 - 13:17
There are many two-wheel drive cars on sale in SA with seven or more seats, but these urban-based vehicles don’t have the ability to tackle more challenging terrain.
Sometimes large families seek off-road adventures and they require an SUV or MPV with at least three rows of seats, and all-wheel drive traction to get them through tricky turf...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.